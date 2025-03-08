India sets target to complete 150 maritime projects by September 2025

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) has set a target to complete 150 key maritime projects by September 2025 as part of its broader strategy to boost India's shipping and waterways sector. The announcement was made during the two-day ‘Chintan Shivir 2025’ held in Srinagar, where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed ongoing projects worth ₹2 lakh crore and outlined new initiatives aimed at enhancing port infrastructure, shipbuilding, and green shipping.

One of the major announcements included India’s goal to become one of the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047. The government plans to increase the country’s shipbuilding capacity by an additional four million gross registered tonnage (GRT). To support this, new policies and skill development programs will be introduced, along with state government collaborations to strengthen the shipbuilding ecosystem.

The ministry also announced the establishment of the Bharat Container Shipping Line under the Shipping Corporation of India, aimed at reducing dependence on foreign shipping companies. Additionally, a Coastal Green Shipping Corridor will be developed along the Kandla-Tuticorin route, marking India’s first such initiative to promote eco-friendly maritime transport. In another step toward sustainability, all major ports have been directed to introduce at least one Green Tug within the next three months, and the Harbour Craft Green Transition Program will be launched to encourage cleaner energy adoption.

Inland waterway development also featured prominently in the discussions. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will invest ₹100 crores to improve infrastructure on three national waterways in Jammu & Kashmir — Chenab (NW-26), Jhelum (NW-49), and Ravi (NW-84). The investment aims to enhance cargo movement and boost river tourism in the region.

The government is also pushing for increased efficiency in port operations. A new entity, India Ports Services Limited (IPSL), will be created to streamline services at major ports, making them more competitive globally. The Mumbai International Cruise Terminal is expected to begin commercial operations by April 2025, further expanding India’s cruise tourism industry. Additionally, the Sagarmala Digital Centre of Excellence will be set up in collaboration with C-DAC to modernize digital infrastructure in the sector.