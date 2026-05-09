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Rs 229 per share dividend! Bumper amount by most expensive Indian stock; check payout history

Rs 229 per share dividend! Bumper amount by most expensive Indian stock; check payout history

Despite remaining the highest-priced equity on both the NSE and BSE, the stock has faced some pressure recently, declining by nearly 17% over the last six months.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 9, 2026 1:36 PM IST
Rs 229 per share dividend! Bumper amount by most expensive Indian stock; check payout history For the previous fiscal year, on July 18, 2025, shareholders received a final dividend of Rs 229 per share. That followed two interim dividends of Rs 3 each. (Image: AI generated for representational purpose only)

India's most expensive stock, MRF Ltd, has rewarded its shareholders once again. The tyre major's board announced a hefty final payout for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, alongside its Q4 earnings released on May 7.  

MRF dividend amount
 
According to the stock exchange filing, the company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 229 per share of Rs 10 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). 

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The filing further noted that the company had already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs 3 each for the financial year, bringing the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, to Rs 235 per share.   

MRF stock

On Friday, the counter closed the session 0.45% higher at Rs 130,559.05 per share against the previous close of Rs 129,980.20. Despite remaining the highest-priced equity on both the NSE and BSE, the stock has faced some pressure recently, declining by nearly 17% over the last six months. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 55,371.96 crore.

MRF dividend history

Looking back at MRF's track record, earlier this year, on February 13, 2026, the company issued an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Prior to that, another interim dividend of Rs 3 per share was distributed on November 21, 2025. For the previous fiscal year, on July 18, 2025, shareholders received a final dividend of Rs 229 per share. That followed two interim dividends of Rs 3 each, paid out on February 14, 2025, and November 19, 2024. Going further back, the tyre manufacturer handed out a final dividend of Rs 194 per share on July 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 9, 2026 1:36 PM IST
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