BT Exclusive: What are the views of the next Chief Naval Staff of the Indian Navy on the West Asia crisis? Here’s more

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Chief of the Naval Staff. Vice Admiral Swaminathan will succeed Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retires on May 31. He is currently serving as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Swaminathan's elevation comes at a critical time, as India closely watches the evolving crisis in West Asia — a region that directly impacts its maritime security and energy interests. But what does the next Navy chief think about the conflict?

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In an exclusive interview with Business Today, he shared his views on the West Asia crisis and what it means for India. Here's what he said.

Speaking at BT MindRush in March this year, Swaminathan said that India is heavily dependent on the seas for its economic well-being and energy security, especially imports from the Gulf region. Vice Admiral Swaminathan also explained how energy security, maritime security, and national security form a trifecta in the case of India.

“Sea lanes are important for strategic stability. Safety and stability at sea cannot be taken for granted. If sea lanes are threatened by conflict, there will be spillover effects. For India, energy security equals maritime security equals national security—there is a direct thread of logic,” he said.

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He mentioned that maritime trade remains the most cost-effective mode of transportation, being around 95% cheaper than road transport and costing nearly 85% less than rail transport per km.

Furthermore, he said that the Indian Navy has adopted a mission-based deployment strategy for the protection of sea lanes and ensuring uninterrupted trade movement.

“We are a maritime nation straddling the Indian Ocean, where major trade routes crisscross. Our connectivity to the north is constrained by hostile borders and mountain ranges, making sea routes critical for economic well-being,” he noted.

Given the current challenges, the Indian Navy is expanding its capabilities from the current fleet of 140 ships to around 270 ships by 2047.

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Highlighting a structural shift in defence manufacturing from the dominance of public sector undertakings (PSUs) to the government opening up to the private sector and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

“The push is towards greater participation of private players in defence. By 2047, the aim is to achieve near-total self-reliance, where imports are made by choice rather than compulsion,” he added.

Watch the full video here