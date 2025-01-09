India slips 5 positions in most powerful passport ranking, Singapore reclaims top spot 

India's position in the Henley Passport Index 2025 has dropped by five spots, now ranking 85th, down from 80th. The index ranks passports based on visa-free access to destinations worldwide.

Singapore has regained the top spot, with its passport granting visa-free access to 195 out of 227 destinations. India's passport now allows travel to 57 countries without requiring a visa.

Over the past two decades, India’s passport ranking has fluctuated significantly. It peaked at 71st in 2006 but has seen declines, particularly from 2015 to 2021, with a notable drop to 90th in 2021, likely due to global travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the ranking has slowly improved, moving up to 80th in 2024 and projected to reach 85th in 2025.

Japan holds the second position, offering visa-free access to 193 destinations, while France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Finland, and South Korea share the third spot, each with access to 192 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to assess visa-free travel access.

The UAE made the most significant leap, climbing to 10th place, making it the first Arab country to break into the top 10. With visa-free access to 185 destinations, the UAE's passport has dramatically improved since 2015, when it offered access to only 72 destinations.

In contrast, the US and UK were among the biggest decliners. Over the past decade, 22 passports have seen a drop in ranking, with the US experiencing the second-largest decline, falling from 2nd to 9th. The UK, once ranked first in 2015, now holds 5th place. Canada also slipped, dropping from 4th to 7th.

China has made significant progress, climbing from 94th place in 2015 to 60th in 2025, with visa-free access to 85 destinations.

China has also risen on the Henley Openness Index, which ranks all 199 countries and territories worldwide according to the number of nationalities they permit entry to without a prior visa. China granted visa-free access to a further 29 countries over the past year alone, and now sits in 80th position, granting visa-free entry to a total of 58 nations as the new year commences, compared to its rival America, which ranks 84th and allows just 46 other countries access without a prior visa.