India summons Iran's Deputy Ambassador after missile strike kills Indian crew member in Hormuz

India has summoned Iran's Deputy Ambassador to the Ministry of External Affairs after an Iranian missile strike on two UAE tankers in the Strait of Hormuz killed one Indian crew member and left several others injured, sources told India Today.

The diplomatic move came a day after the UAE reported that Iranian cruise missiles struck the tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani waters. The attack set both vessels on fire.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One Indian killed in Hormuz tanker attack: Iran missiles hit UAE tankers Mombasa, Al Bahiyah

What happened

The UAE Ministry of Defence said Iran fired two cruise missiles at the tankers, killing one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa. Eight others were injured in the strike, six Indians and two Ukrainians, with four of them remaining in critical condition.

The UAE condemned the attack in unequivocal terms, describing it as a grave violation of international law and warning that it reserved the right to respond. "The UAE remains fully prepared to confront any threat and respond decisively to actions that undermine regional stability," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The country added it would take all necessary steps to protect its sovereignty, security, and maritime interests.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Will India have to pay a 20% fee for its ships passing through Hormuz?

US strikes on Iran

The attacks come as the US-Iran confrontation continues to intensify. On Monday, President Donald Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade on Iranian shipping and warned of further military action. Hours later, American forces launched a third consecutive night of strikes targeting Iran's coastal surveillance systems, drone infrastructure, and missile capabilities.

Tehran has rejected any US role in determining who may use the strait, with senior Iranian military officials stating that the future of the waterway will not be dictated by outside powers.