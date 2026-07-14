iOS 27 public beta is out; How to install it on your iPhone and what's new

Apple has officially released the public beta version of its upcoming iOS 27 update for iPhones, allowing users to get their hands on the new features ahead of its stable release in September 2026. The first iOS 27 public beta brings plenty of new features, including the revamped AI-powered Siri, performance improvements, security enhancements, and more.

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If you also want to test the new iOS 27 update, then here’s how you can join the beta program and download the update ahead of its stable release.

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iOS 27 public beta: How to download

Before enrolling on the iOS beta program, make sure to check your iPhone compatibility. Apple says that iOS 27 will be available on iPhone 11 and newer generation models. However, Apple Intelligence upgrades will remain exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and above models.

Then, make sure to create a full backup using iCloud or a Mac/PC. This helps you restore your data if you encounter issues. Here’s how to join the beta program and install iOS 27 public beta:

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Step 1: Open Safari on your iPhone.

Step 2: Visit beta.apple.com.

Step 3: Sign in with your Apple Account

Note: If you're a new user, enrol in the program and accept Apple's beta terms and conditions.

Step 4: Open the Settings app.

Step 5: Go to General > Software Update > Beta Updates.

Step 6: Select iOS 27 Public Beta

Step 7: Tap Download and Install.

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If you don't see the iOS 27 Public Beta option, wait a while for your account to be recognised. Also, make sure you're signed in with the correct Apple Account, that your phone is connected to WiFi and to a power source.

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However, it is advised to wait until a stable update, as the beta version can contain bugs, performance issues, and app compatibility problems.

What’s new in iOS 27 public beta

The iOS 27 public beta brings several upgraded features as teased in the WWDC 2026. One of the most awaited features is the revamped Siri, which is now being called Siri AI. The AI-powered voice assistant now runs on Google’s Gemini AI models and comes with a dedicated app with a chatbot-like interface. In addition, Siri AI now gains several functionalities that may finally make iPhones AI-ready. Read more here.

Apart from the Siri update, the update brings an upgraded Clean Up tool in the Photos app, a refined Liquid Glass UI with added customisations, the Safari app gets tabs by topic, group bookmarks and Reading List items, offers smarter suggestions for composing messages, stronger password, and much more.

