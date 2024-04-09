India to experience 'normal' monsoon between June and September: Skymet

India is expected to experience a 'normal' monsoon between June and September this year. Regions in the south, west, and northwest are anticipated to receive good rain, as predicted by Skymet, India's leading weather forecasting and agriculture risk solution company.

According to the forecast, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will receive adequate rainfall. However, the states in the eastern region- Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are at risk of lower rainfall during the peak monsoon months of July and August.

"Northeast India is likely to observe less than normal rains during the first half of the season", Skymet said.

The prediction mentions the swift flipping over of El Nino to La Nina as the significant reason behind the expected normal rains this year.

"Also, the transition from Super El Nino to strong La Nina has historically tended to produce a decent monsoon. However, monsoon season may start with a risk of impairment attributable to the remnant effects of El Nino. The second half of the season will have an overwhelming edge over the primal phase", said Jatin Singh, who is the managing director of Skymet.

El-Nino is the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean. The phenomenon directly impacts the weather patterns prevalent over the Indian peninsula.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that before a good monsoon, India needs to prepare for a severely hot summer season due to prevalent El Nino conditions.

The IMD has predicted more heatwave days than normal over northeast peninsular India in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, and many parts of Maharashtra and Odisha.

