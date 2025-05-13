Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
India to move UNSC 1267 to declare The Resistance Front as a terrorist group: Report

India to move UNSC 1267 to declare The Resistance Front as a terrorist group: Report

India-Pakistan conflict: Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the UNSC, has been protecting TRF at the council with support from China.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 13, 2025 8:16 AM IST
India to move UNSC 1267 to declare The Resistance Front as a terrorist group: ReportIndia wants UN to declare TRF as a terror group (Representative image)

India has decided to send a team to the United Nations Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee meeting this week to seek the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. The move follows the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, which led to a conflict between India and Pakistan. .

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to a report in The Economic Times, the team will present new evidence pointing to Pakistan's involvement in supporting terrorism. The evidence will highlight TRF's role in the attack. 

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the UNSC, has been protecting TRF at the council with support from China. The 1267 Sanctions Committee, also called the ISIS and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee, was established under a UNSC resolution in 1999, to focus on combating terrorism linked to ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and related groups. 

The committee decides on sanctions and travel bans for individuals and entities associated with these terror organisations and ensures the enforcement of these measures under UNSC resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011), and 2253 (2015).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first address since the India-Pakistan conflict and the subsequent ceasefire, said, India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail. He said trade and terror and talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. 

Advertisement

He described Operation Sindoor, launched in order to attack terror factories in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 attack, as India’s new policy against terrorism and an unwavering pledge for justice.

The prime minister advised Pakistan's rulers that the terrorists they have nurtured will ultimately harm Pakistan itself. He said Pakistan must root out terrorism if it wants to survive. Modi stated that India will not differentiate between governments sponsoring terrorism and the terrorists themselves. He warned of decisive action in case of any misadventure.

Published on: May 13, 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today