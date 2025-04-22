India to release monthly unemployment data starting May 15 in major policy shift

Beginning May 15, 2025, the Indian government will start publishing monthly unemployment figures, departing from its earlier practice of quarterly and annual releases. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) confirmed that the first release will cover data from January to March 2025, with regular monthly reports to follow.

The move is aimed at offering faster, more detailed insights into India’s labour market, particularly at the district level. Policymakers are expected to benefit from more granular data to shape targeted interventions across urban and rural sectors.

The new method of data collection

Previously, unemployment figures were shared quarterly for urban areas and annually for both urban and rural regions. The new methodology will provide separate estimates for each region every month. MoSPI has also expanded the survey sample size from 16,000 to 22,000 to reduce the margin of error and boost reliability.

To streamline the process, the ministry has adopted digital tools and automated data collection technologies to accelerate survey frequency and delivery. Officials say this will help reduce the lag between data collection and public release.

What are the current figures?

According to the government’s latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the overall unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 and above was 4.9% in 2024, down slightly from 5.0% in 2023. Urban unemployment for the October to December 2024 quarter stood at 6.4%, while rural areas reported a lower rate of 4.2%.

However, figures from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) tell a different story. The independent think tank pegged India’s unemployment rate in December 2024 at 8.65%, with rural and urban unemployment at 7.97% and 10.08%, respectively. The variation stems from differing survey methods and sample populations.

Beyond labour data, MoSPI also plans to release private capital expenditure figures by the end of April 2025. Starting next year, quarterly updates on the informal sector will be introduced, alongside a new survey covering service sector businesses.

Quarterly labour force estimates for rural India will also become a standard feature going forward.