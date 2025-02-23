India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025: When and where to watch IND vs PAK blockbuster live?

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is set for a high-voltage showdown as India and Pakistan clash in a crucial Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan, the tournament host, find themselves in a must-win situation after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening match. Meanwhile, India, coming off a convincing six-wicket win against Bangladesh, look like a well-oiled machine with few weaknesses.

Pakistan will be without their key opener, Fakhar Zaman, who suffered an injury against New Zealand. Imam-ul-Haq has been named as his replacement. Babar Azam, under scrutiny for his slow 64 off 90 balls in a steep run chase, will be under pressure alongside skipper Mohammad Rizwan to deliver in this do-or-die contest.

The much-anticipated clash is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss at 2 PM.

The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The most-awaited clash will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ahead of the game, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence in his team’s preparation after visiting the players during their training session. However, Babar Azam was notably absent from practice. "Hope there will be a good match tomorrow. Definitely, our team is fully prepared. I think the team is in form. Whether they win or lose, we are with them," Naqvi told reporters.

Pakistan must win to stay in the tournament, while India will aim to secure a semifinal spot with a victory. Despite being the official hosts, Pakistan are playing all their matches at home, while India’s fixtures are in Dubai. When asked about the possibility of hosting India in Lahore, Naqvi quipped, "Please ask the Indians what they would have felt if the match happens in Lahore."

India enter the contest as overwhelming favorites, with experts predicting an 80-20 split in their favor. Based on recent form and individual matchups, Pakistan's chances appear slim. Any predictions of a Pakistan win seem driven more by hope than logic. Fans tuning in for eight hours on Sunday will be hoping for a close contest—something that has been a rarity in India-Pakistan encounters since the turn of the century.

