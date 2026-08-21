'India was very tough to crack': NRIs regret moving to US, tell young Indians to not take the plunge

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‘Don’t come’: NRI gives blunt advice

When asked what he would tell young people planning to move to the US, Suhas had a simple response: “Don’t come.”

Explaining his answer, he said that the circumstances were very different when he moved abroad. According to him, finding a good job and maintaining a good quality of life in India was much more difficult at the time, making the US an attractive option.

"We came here because, at that time, India was very tough for us to crack into. It was very difficult to land a good job, very difficult to have a good quality of life. The US was a very easy bet. You come here, you get your master's, you get your job, and you are set," he said.

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“We came here because, at that time, India was very tough for us to crack into,” Suhas said, explaining that pursuing a master's degree in the US, finding a job and building a career appeared to be an easier path. However, he believes India has changed considerably since then.

“But it's the same now in India. You can do everything that you do here; you can do it in India,” he said.

Investors are bullish on India

Priyanka also pointed to the growing confidence among investors and businesses in India. She said increasing investments in the country are creating more opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs.

The comments reflect a broader shift in how some Indians abroad view India's economic and professional landscape. While the US continues to attract students and skilled professionals, the NRIs argued that young Indians should also evaluate the opportunities available in their home country before deciding to relocate.

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I still don’t feel accepted here

For Suhas, the decision to move abroad is not only about career prospects. He highlighted the emotional and social costs of leaving India, including separation from family and friends and the challenge of building a new social circle.

Despite having spent years in the US, he admitted that he still does not feel completely accepted there.

“There’s a huge cost of leaving your family, leaving your friends, coming to a foreign land, making new friends, feeling accepted,” he said.

He added that if given the choice, he would prefer living in India.