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9 AM court assignment vs gym: Lawyer-intern exchange goes viral as social media divided

9 AM court assignment vs gym: Lawyer-intern exchange goes viral as social media divided

A lawyer’s viral post about an intern prioritising his gym schedule over a 9 am court assignment has sparked debate over workplace expectations and work-life balance.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 9:46 AM IST
9 AM court assignment vs gym: Lawyer-intern exchange goes viral as social media divided Delhi lawyer's post on intern choosing gym over work triggers mixed reactions online

A Delhi-based lawyer has triggered a lively discussion about workplace expectations after sharing an amusing exchange with an intern over an early-morning court assignment.

The lawyer recounted the incident in a post on X, saying she had asked an intern to report to court by 9 am to handle work-related responsibilities. However, the intern reportedly said that reaching court at that time would interfere with his gym schedule.

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READ ALSO: PM Internship Scheme: Jobs are available, but getting youth to take them up remains a challenge

‘One-time exception’

According to the lawyer, the intern eventually agreed to attend court but described it as a one-time adjustment. Sharing the exchange on X, the lawyer wrote, “Told an intern to reach court by 9 AM to manage some work. He said that won’t be possible, as he has to go to the gym and agreed to do it as a one-time exception.”

Reflecting on the interaction, the lawyer added, “At this point, I’m not sure if I’m his senior, his junior, or his personal assistant.

Can’t normalise this.”

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The post quickly gained traction online, with professionals, lawyers and students offering different views on the incident. While some users criticised the intern for placing a personal routine above a professional responsibility, others argued that the exchange highlighted changing attitudes towards work-life balance.

READ ALSO: 'They grilled me for denims': Top IIM graduate regrets taking a Noida job after JPMorgan internship

Social media divided

One user said that work-life balance could not be applied to every situation, particularly in professions where court schedules and client responsibilities often require flexibility. The commenter questioned whether someone would leave court proceedings midway if they clashed with a gym session.

Another advocate responded with a humorous account of his own experience, recalling a junior who preferred appearing only in a particular court. He joked that he had felt compelled to find cases in that court to accommodate the junior’s preference.

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However, others defended the intern, noting that the lawyer’s wording suggested the court assignment was an exception to his usual schedule. They argued that interns and young professionals should be able to communicate their existing commitments while still meeting clearly defined workplace responsibilities.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 8:20 AM IST
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