India would face massive tariffs if it does not halt purchases of Russian oil: Trump

India would face “massive” tariffs if it does not halt its purchases of Russian oil, said US President Donald Trump, once again claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him that New Delhi would halt such imports.

"He (PM Modi) told me, 'I’m not going to be doing the Russian oil thing.' But if they keep doing it, they’ll be paying massive tariffs,” said Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

When asked about the Indian government’s response that it was unaware of any conversation between PM Modi and Trump, he said, "But if they want to say that, then they’ll just continue to pay massive tariffs -- and they don’t want to do that."

India had earlier denied claims by Trump that PM Modi assured him New Delhi would halt its procurement of Russian crude oil. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "As per my information, there was no phone conversation between PM Modi and President Trump yesterday," and suggested that the last such call occurred on October 9. J

Jaiswal emphasised India's commitment to national interests, explaining that energy import policies aim to ensure stability for Indian consumers amid a volatile global market. He added, "Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

The clarification came after Trump told reporters that PM Modi assured him the previous day that India will not be buying oil from Russia. He described Modi as a "friend" and a "great leader," adding, "We were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that lets Russia continue with this ridiculous war." Trump also said, "It (process) has started. He can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon."

Contrary to Trump's assertions, officials familiar with the matter indicated there is no question of India halting energy purchases from Russia, although a decrease in procurement volume has been observed. Jaiswal reiterated, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario."

Jaiswal further addressed India's approach, stating, "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement." He added, "The current administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing." Russia remains a key supplier, with its ambassador Denis Alipov calling Russia India's most reliable "energy partner" and noting that Russian crude oil accounts for a third of India's energy purchases.

Tensions between New Delhi and Washington have intensified after the US imposed higher tariffs on Indian goods, citing concerns over Russian crude purchases. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". Despite these strains, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor recently met Modi and senior Indian officials, stating the US "values" its relationship with India.