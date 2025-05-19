Indian authorities issued ₹12,000 crore in traffic fines in 2024; 75% remain unpaid: CARS24 Report

A new report released by CARS24 has shed light on the scale of traffic rule violations in India, estimating that ₹12,000 crore worth of challans (traffic fines) were issued across the country in 2024, with ₹9,000 crore still unpaid. The company's first-ever Challan Report offers one of the most detailed insights into India’s traffic enforcement trends and driver behaviour.

According to the report, over 8 crore challans were issued last year, equivalent to nearly one challan for every two registered vehicles on Indian roads. The findings suggest widespread non-compliance with traffic laws, raising questions about the effectiveness of current enforcement mechanisms.

Overspeeding emerged as the most common violation, accounting for nearly half of all challans. Other frequent offences included riding without helmets, not wearing seatbelts, illegal parking, and signal violations.

The report highlights some extreme examples of traffic violations:

A truck operator in Haryana was fined ₹2.00 lakh for overloading by 18 tonnes.

A two-wheeler rider in Bengaluru accumulated ₹2.91 lakh in fines over 475 separate violations.

In Gurugram, authorities issued over 4,500 challans every day, collecting close to ₹10 lakh daily.

Noida traffic police issued ₹3 lakh worth of helmet-related fines in a single month.

Despite digital platforms and increased surveillance, the report notes that a majority of fines go unpaid. Only 25% of the total amount issued was actually collected. Experts say this undermines the deterrent value of the system and indicates gaps in follow-through, including limited licence suspensions and weak recovery protocols.

CARS24 Co-Founder Gajendra Jangid noted that the issue goes beyond enforcement. “Every traffic violation is a silent vote against civic order. If we want safer cities, we need a cultural shift from compliance out of fear to responsibility out of pride,” he said in the report.