Chinese 'research vessel' docks in Male amid simmering tension between India and Maldives

A contentious Chinese research ship docked in Maldives in the latest sign of Male's growing preference to Beijing over India.

The ship, 'Xiang Yang Hong 03' docked in Maldives on the same day when Indian and Sri Lankan coast guard ships reached the strategically located archipelago for a trilateral naval exercise.

India had already expressed concern about the movement of the Chinese research ship in the Indian Ocean and also prevailed on Sri Lanka to refuse permission for the ship to dock at the Colombo port.

Local residents said they spotted the ship at the Thilafushi industrial port near the capital.

The 100-metre-long (328-foot) vessel was at an anchorage near Male on Thursday evening, according to the website Marinetraffic.

The Maldives' pro-Beijing government said the vessel was docking for a port call to rotate crew and take on supplies, on the condition that it would not conduct "research" while in its territorial waters.

India is suspicious of China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, which are strategically placed halfway along key east-west international shipping routes.

Relations between Male and New Delhi have chilled since pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu won elections last year.

Muizzu has asked India to withdraw 89 security personnel based in the Maldives to operate reconnaissance aircraft by March 15.

But the president has also insisted he does not want to upend ties with New Delhi by replacing Indian troops with Chinese forces.