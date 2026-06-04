‘Indian govt has long arm, you can’t take on the govt’: Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi said he was not running at all, and that he has no intention of taking on the Indian government. He said no single case has been registered against him, and argued that slow justice is a punishment in itself.

In an interview with ANI, Modi said, “I am not running at all, I am going all over the world. If I were running you would be picking me up from some place or the other.”

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“The Indian government has a long arm. You can’t take on the government of India, and I don’t intend to. I don’t want to. The point is not the government, it is the media. Because you are not liable in your own country, you can say whatever you want. And I sell news,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | On the 'fugitive' tag, IPL founder and first chairman Lalit Modi says, "I'm not running at all... The Indian government has a long arm. You can't take on the government of India. And I don't intend to, and I don't want to... Not a single case against me has been… pic.twitter.com/zwqALNoY1g — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

In the interview he asked why no case has been registered against him till now. Questioning the justice system that, he argued, “Not a single case against has been registered. Why? If I have been so bad and everybody says I have been so bad, then go and prosecute me.” He said if there was something against him at all, he would have been arrested in the 17 years.

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Answering a question on whether he is planning to return to India, Modi said, “There was a time when I did want to come back and I had all the reasons to come back. But come back and do what? I don’t need to prove it to anybody.”

The former cricket administrator has a slew of allegations against him, ranging from money laundering, bid-rigging to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. Modi insisted that there is no case registered against him but the Indian authorities continue to pursue investigation linked to his tenure. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing allegations of financial irregularities, unauthorised fund transfers, and money laundering.

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