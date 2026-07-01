'I cross-examined him. Stand by every...': Annamalai after DMK's TR Baalu withdraws ₹100-cr defamation suit

DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu has withdrawn the defamation case he filed against former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai over corruption allegations made in the BJP leader's "DMK Files" campaign.

Baalu had filed the suit in a Saidapet court seeking Rs 100 crore in damages from Annamalai, accusing him of defamation after he released the "DMK Files" in 2023 and levelled corruption allegations against several DMK leaders.

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Annamalai, then Tamil Nadu BJP president, had accused Baalu of financial irregularities.

Reacting to the development on Tuesday, Annamalai said Baalu had "out of his own wishes" decided to withdraw the case.

"Thiru TR Baalu filed a defamation case against me for publishing the assets/companies owned by him and his family through DMK Files & he had sought ₹100 crore in damages," Annamalai wrote on X.

Thiru TR Baalu filed a defamation case against me for publishing the assets/companies owned by him and his family through DMK Files & he had sought ₹100 Crores in damages.



As you all know, after a certain time period in the trial, I argued my own case and personally… — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 30, 2026

He said that after a certain stage in the proceedings, he argued the case himself and cross-examined the DMK leader.

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"As you all know, after a certain time period in the trial, I argued my own case and personally cross-examined him, and the details of which are in the public domain," he said.

Annamalai also said that during one of the cross-examinations, Baalu made allegations against him in court, prompting him to initiate separate legal proceedings.

"Also, during one of the cross-examinations, Thiru TR Baalu made defamatory remarks against me without substance in the court, and I had filed a case against him in the same court for making those allegations within the court premise," he said.

Emphasising that the decision to continue or withdraw the case rested with the DMK leader, Annamalai said: "Today, Thiru TR Baalu, out of his own wishes, decided to withdraw the defamation case filed against me by him. He filed the defamation case against me; to carry it further or not was his decision & not mine."

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The former BJP leader also reiterated his position on the allegations he had raised against the DMK.

"I wish to inform all concerned that I continue to stand by every single remark that I had made against the previous DMK govt and certain members of the DMK party till now," he said.

Annamalai thanked advocates Paul Kanagaraj, Kumaraguru, and members of the BJP legal team for their support during the case.

"Truth always triumphs!" he said.

