Indian High Commissioner must be expelled immediately: What old letter from Pannun to Trudeau stated

In an old letter, written by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he first accused Indian agents of being involved in the killing of another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, demanding the expulsion of Indian High Commissioner in the country, has surfaced online.

The revelation of the letter comes amid worsening ties between India and Canada, following Trudeau’s accusations of the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. Things have gradually been on a downward slope but accelerated once the Trudeau administration called Indian High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and a few other diplomats ‘persons of interest’ in the murder.

New Delhi and Ottawa expelled six diplomats from their countries.

In a letter that has now surfaced, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) accused Indian agents of being involved in Nijjar’s killing, days after Trudeau accused India in the Canadian parliament.

SFJ, known for its pro-Khalistani activities and outlawed in India, had called Nijjar a "law-abiding" and "peace-loving Canadian citizen" who was killed for trying to mobilise Canadian Sikhs to participate and vote in the 'Khalistan referendum'.

"High Commissioner Verma, as the head of India’s mission in Canada, must be held accountable for Nijjar’s assassination, which in every sense is an act of state terrorism by India. The assassination of a Canadian citizen by India on Canadian soil is an unprecedented and unconscionable attack on Canada’s sovereignty and on the lives and liberties of all Canadians," wrote SFJ spokesperson, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the letter.

Pannun claimed that Verma either knew or ought to have known about the plot to kill Nijjar, and accused him of cracking down on those who peacefully advocated for ‘Sikh human rights’. He had said that if Verma is not immediately expelled, then more ‘Khalistan referendum campaigners may suffer harm at the hands of Indian agents active in Canada’.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau testified before Canada’s foreign interference inquiry on Wednesday that they had only provided "intelligence and no proof" regarding the claims of India’s involvement. India that has been reiterating that Canada never furnished any proof to back their allegations, lambasted the Trudeau administration, putting the blame squarely on the Canadian PM.

“What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along - Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats. The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.