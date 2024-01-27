Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam comes to rescue after SOS call from ship in Gulf of Aden

In response to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on the night of January 26, the Indian Navy deployed INS Visakhapatnam, a guided missile destroyer, to the Gulf of Aden. The British oil tanker Marlin Luanda has a crew comprising 22 Indians and one Bangladeshi.

“The fire-fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with firefighting equipment, deployed by INS Visakhapatnam to assist the crew onboard the MV. The MV has 22 #Indian & 01 Bangladeshi crew onboard,” the Indian Navy wrote on X, previously Twitter.

#IndianNavy's Guided missile destroyer, #INSVisakhapatnam, deployed in the #GulfofAden responded to a distress call from MV #MarlinLuanda on the night of #26Jan 24.

The fire fighting efforts onboard the distressed Merchant Vessel is being augmented by the NBCD team along with… pic.twitter.com/meocASF2Lo — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 27, 2024

The Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam demonstrated its operational readiness and commitment to maritime security by responding to a distress call in the Gulf of Aden. The Marshall Island-flagged merchant ship MV Genco Picardy, with a crew of 22 including nine Indians, was the subject of a drone attack launched by unknown assailants at approximately 11:11 pm.

INS Visakhapatnam, which was already mission-deployed in the region for anti-piracy operations, swiftly intercepted the distressed vessel at 12:30 am, providing timely assistance.

The Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists boarded the MV Genco Picardy in the early hours to assess and secure the damaged area, ensuring the ship was safe for further transit. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, and the fire on board was under control.

“On January 26, at approximately 7:45 pm (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker M/V Marlin Luanda,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X. “The ship issued a distress call and reported damage. USS Carney (DDG 64) and other coalition ships have responded and are rendering assistance. No injuries have been reported at this time.”

In response to the heightened risk, the Indian Navy has stepped up vigilance and deployed additional guided missile destroyers, including INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata, to safeguard merchant ships traversing the Arabian Sea.

Since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, Houthi militia, backed by Iran, has been actively targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea using missiles and drones. Declaring their support for Hamas, these attacks have led several shipping companies to suspend operations in the Red Sea. Mariners are compelled to alter their routes, opting for longer journeys around the southern tip of Africa to avoid the ongoing threats.

Also Read: 'People think if they have a certain phone...': Narayana Murthy advocates brands to provide 10% more value than promised