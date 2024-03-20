scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar to step down before general elections: Report

Feedback

Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar to step down before general elections: Report

The 45-year-old leader will also step down as leader of his party Fine Gael. Varadkar, who came to power in 2017, was Ireland's youngest Prime Minister (Taoiseach).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar

Indian-origin Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has decided to step down from his post before the general election, BBC reported on Wednesday. The 45-year-old leader will also step down as leader of his party Fine Gael. Varadkar, who came to power in 2017, was Ireland's youngest Prime Minister (Taoiseach).

In the 2020 general elections, Varadkar led his party to a third-place finish in terms of number of seats in the Lower House of the country's Parliament.

 

Published on: Mar 20, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement