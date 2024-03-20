Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar to step down before general elections: Report

Indian-origin Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has decided to step down from his post before the general election, BBC reported on Wednesday. The 45-year-old leader will also step down as leader of his party Fine Gael. Varadkar, who came to power in 2017, was Ireland's youngest Prime Minister (Taoiseach).

In the 2020 general elections, Varadkar led his party to a third-place finish in terms of number of seats in the Lower House of the country's Parliament.