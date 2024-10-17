scorecardresearch
Business Today
Indian Railways revises advance ticket booking period: Check new rules

From November 1, advance reservation period (ARP) will be 60 days (excluding the day of the journey) and bookings will be done accordingly.

The Indian Railways has reduced the period for advance ticket booking from 120 days to 60 days effective from November 1, 2024. From November 1, advance reservation period (ARP) will be 60 days (excluding the day of the journey) and bookings will be done accordingly. However, all the bookings done till October 31 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact.

Cancellations of the booking made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted. There will be no change in the case of certain daytime express trains like Taj Express, Gomti Express, etc. Also, there will also be no change in the case of limit of 365 days for Foreign Tourists.

Published on: Oct 17, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
