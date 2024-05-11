Indian Railways' spiritual tour via all new Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train to commence on May 18; Check fare, routes, stoppages

In a recent announcement, India's Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has revealed that the much-anticipated Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train is all set to kick off its journey from bustling New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station in West Bengal on May 18.

This exclusive tourism special train, Bharat Gaurav, is a pioneering initiative in line with the government's flagship programs 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh', aimed at promoting domestic tourism.

The carefully planned itinerary of the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train promises an unforgettable experience, spanning 8 nights and 9 days, with visits to iconic destinations like Vaishno Devi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Ayodhya.

Bharat Gaurav's route:

Passengers can expect a comfortable journey aboard the train, which features AC-3 tier and economy/sleeper class coaches. The train will travel through picturesque locations, making stops at Malda Town, Rampurhat, Dumka, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, and Kiul before reaching Patna Junction on May 19.

Subsequently the stops include Vaishno Devi Katra station on May 20 and 21, Haridwar station on May 22 and 23, Mathura on May 24, and Ayodhya on May 25.

Upon completion of the mesmirising tour, the return journey will commence from Ayodhya, with the train arriving at Patna Junction on May 26, allowing tourists to disembark at their respective destinations until they reach New Jalpaiguri station.

Bharat Gaurav ticket prices

For those eager to embark on this remarkable journey, the fare for the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train is set at Rs 29,500 for AC class and Rs 17,900 per person for economy/sleeper class, offering a budget-friendly option for travellers to explore the cultural and spiritual gems of North India.

