Indian Railways to run 200 Aastha Special trains after Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha; check routes, other details here

Ayodhya Ram Mandir news: The Indian Railways will run more than 200 Aastha special trains to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. There will only be operational stoppages on this train which will run from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to the Ayodhya Dham station and back for 100 days after the Ram Temple is open for devotees, India Today reported citing sources aware of the matter.

After the grand Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony on January 22, around 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya via train daily, as per authorities. At present, these trains will run from Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The booking in these trains can only be done via the Indian Railway and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and app. Charges like reservation, super fast charges, catering charges, service charge and GST will apply. Only vegetarian food will be provided by the IRCTC on-board these trains.

Aastha Special Trains to Ayodhya from Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, J&K

Delhi

New Delhi station - Ayodhya - New Delhi Station

ANAND VIHAR - Ayodhya - Anand Viahr

Nizamuddin - Ayodhya - Nizamuddin

Old delhi railway station - Ayodhya Dham - Old Delhi Railway station

Gujarat

Udhna - Ayodhya - Udhna

Indore - Ayodhya - Indore

Mahesana - Salarpur - Mahesana

Vapi - Ayodhya - Vapi

Vadodara - Ayodhya - Vadodara

Palanpur - Salarpur - Palanpur

Valsad - Ayodhya - Valsad

Sabarmati - Salarpur - Sabarmati

Madhya Pradesh

Indore - Ayodhya - Indore

Beena - Ayodhya - Beena

Bhopal - Ayodhya - Bhopal

Jabalpur - Ayodhya - Jabalpur

Maharashtra

Mumbai - Ayodhya - Mumbai

Nagpur - Ayodhya - Nagpur

Pune - Ayodhya - Pune

Vardha - Ayodhya - Vardha

Jalna - Ayodhya - Jalna

Goa - 1 Aastha Special

Telangana

Secunderabad - Ayodhya - Secunderabad

Kazipet Jn - Ayodhya - Kazipet Jn

Tamil Nadu

Chennai - Ayodhya - Chennai

Coimbatore - Ayodhya - Coimbatore

Madurai - Ayodhya - Madurai

Salem - Ayodhya - Salem

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu- Ayodhya-Jammu

Katra - Ayodhya - Katra

Will these trains also run to and from other states?

The Indian Railways is planning similar routes that will terminate at Ayodhya from each state. There are also five routes from Northeast to Ayodhya, with most trains starting from Guwahati.