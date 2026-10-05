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Indian woman left her wallet in a Dubai cab, what happened next surprised her

Indian woman left her wallet in a Dubai cab, what happened next surprised her

The expat said people often hear stories about Dubai’s honesty, kindness and humanity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 2:00 AM IST
Indian woman left her wallet in a Dubai cab, what happened next surprised herThe cash and cards could be replaced, but the wallet also held the last passport-size photo she had of her father, who passed away in December.

An Indian expat in Dubai got her lost wallet back after a Careem Captain found it in his cab. Inside the wallet was the last passport-size photograph she had of her father before he passed away in December.

Vartika Sharma shared the experience after accidentally leaving her wallet in a Careem cab. She said the cash and cards could have been replaced, but the photograph of her father was “priceless”.

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“Today, Dubai gave me a moment I know I’ll remember for a very long time,” Sharma wrote.

She said her heart sank when she realised that her wallet was missing.

A few hours later, Careem Care informed Sharma that the Captain had found her wallet and kept it safe for her. She said the relief and gratitude she felt were difficult to put into words.

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The expat said people often hear stories about Dubai’s honesty, kindness and humanity. She said she experienced them personally this time.

“To the Careem Captain, thank you. You returned far more than just a wallet,” Sharma wrote.

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She also thanked the Careem Care team for making the entire process “so reassuring and seamless”.

“And to Dubai, thank you for continuing to be a city where moments like this restore your faith in people,” she added.

“Some experiences stay with you. This one always will,” Vartika wrote.

She ended her post by thanking Careem, the Captain and Dubai.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 2:00 AM IST
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