Indian woman left her wallet in a Dubai cab, what happened next surprised her

“Today, Dubai gave me a moment I know I’ll remember for a very long time,” Sharma wrote.

She said her heart sank when she realised that her wallet was missing.

A few hours later, Careem Care informed Sharma that the Captain had found her wallet and kept it safe for her. She said the relief and gratitude she felt were difficult to put into words.

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The expat said people often hear stories about Dubai’s honesty, kindness and humanity. She said she experienced them personally this time.

“To the Careem Captain, thank you. You returned far more than just a wallet,” Sharma wrote.

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She also thanked the Careem Care team for making the entire process “so reassuring and seamless”.

“And to Dubai, thank you for continuing to be a city where moments like this restore your faith in people,” she added.

“Some experiences stay with you. This one always will,” Vartika wrote.

She ended her post by thanking Careem, the Captain and Dubai.