DLF sells out Gurugram luxury retirement project The Aureva for ₹1,985 crore

The Aureva is designed around luxury, wellness, convenience, healthcare access, and community engagement, DLF said in a statement on Sunday.

Luxury Retirement Living

The project will be housed in an iconic standalone tower of G+45 floors. It offers 4 BHK residences with dedicated staff dormitories, private decks, and premium finishes.

The homes also feature universally accessible design elements aimed at improving comfort, safety, and ease of living. Each residence comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

Aakash Ohri, managing director and chief business officer at DLF Home Developers Ltd., said the project was aimed at changing how luxury retirement housing is viewed in India.

"The Aureva represents DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India. As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community," Ohri said.

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"Conceived around this understanding, The Aureva brings together wellness, hospitality, healthcare, and luxury living within a carefully curated residential ecosystem."

He said the development was designed to create an environment that allows residents to approach their next stage of life with "confidence, dignity, and purpose".

Wellness And Healthcare

The Aureva will have a luxury clubhouse and a range of wellness and recreational facilities. These include an indoor swimming pool, spa, yoga pavilion, meditation centre, library, banquet space, and landscaped gardens.

The project will also have outdoor gathering spaces and other social infrastructure.

A professionally managed medical centre will operate on-site, with emergency response support and access to need-based healthcare within the community.

DLF said the project was built around three principles: wellbeing, independence, and community.

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'Growing Demand' In The Segment

Ohri said the project's sales performance reflected growing demand for premium residential projects focused on experiences and wellbeing. "Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment," he said.

"The enthusiasm from homebuyers reflects not only the trust customers place in the DLF brand, but also the increasing appeal of thoughtfully designed residential communities centred on wellbeing, convenience, and enriched everyday living."

Ohri said The Aureva establishes “a new benchmark” in the emerging category and reinforces DLF's ability to respond to changing customer preferences.

The Aureva project is located in Sector 63, Gurugram, next to The Arbour. DLF said it has connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and NH-48, as well as commercial, educational and lifestyle destinations in the city.