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'Unsafe': FSSAI orders recall of Everest cumin powder batch after pesticide residues found above limits

'Unsafe': FSSAI orders recall of Everest cumin powder batch after pesticide residues found above limits

Everest has also been directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the prescribed recall information and status reports within stipulated timelines

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2026 10:05 PM IST
'Unsafe': FSSAI orders recall of Everest cumin powder batch after pesticide residues found above limitsEverest cumin powder recalled after second lab confirms excessive pesticide residues

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered Everest Food Products Private Limited to immediately recall a batch of its pre-packed cumin powder after laboratory tests found pesticide residues above the prescribed maximum limits.

According to the food regulator, a regulatory sample of the cumin powder was collected from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd in Goa.

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A Food Analyst's report subsequently detected residues of the pesticides Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed limits.

The Food Analyst declared the sample "unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The food business operator (FBO) was given an opportunity to appeal against the analyst's report, following which the sample was sent to a Referral Food Laboratory for further testing.

The Referral Food Laboratory also declared the sample "unsafe", confirming that Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam were present above the prescribed maximum limits, FSSAI said.

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Following the findings, the regulator directed the immediate recall of the entire implicated batch of pre-packed cumin powder, bearing Batch No. E080668761, from the market. "The entire implicated batch of ‘Pre-packed Cumin Powder’... was directed to be recalled immediately from the market," it said.

Everest has also been directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the prescribed recall information and status reports within stipulated timelines.

The company has further been asked to undertake corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident and submit a report after the recall process is completed.

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Published on: Oct 4, 2026 10:05 PM IST
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