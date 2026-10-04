'Unsafe': FSSAI orders recall of Everest cumin powder batch after pesticide residues found above limits

A Food Analyst's report subsequently detected residues of the pesticides Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed limits.

The Food Analyst declared the sample "unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

FSSAI continues to enforce strict regulatory compliance to safeguard consumer health across the country: 1️⃣ Licence Suspended: FSSAI licence of M/s Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt. Ltd. has been suspended with immediate effect due to severe hygiene deficiencies. (1)2 https://t.co/i4yy2phThN — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) October 4, 2026

The food business operator (FBO) was given an opportunity to appeal against the analyst's report, following which the sample was sent to a Referral Food Laboratory for further testing.

The Referral Food Laboratory also declared the sample "unsafe", confirming that Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam were present above the prescribed maximum limits, FSSAI said.

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Following the findings, the regulator directed the immediate recall of the entire implicated batch of pre-packed cumin powder, bearing Batch No. E080668761, from the market. "The entire implicated batch of ‘Pre-packed Cumin Powder’... was directed to be recalled immediately from the market," it said.

Everest has also been directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the prescribed recall information and status reports within stipulated timelines.

The company has further been asked to undertake corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of the incident and submit a report after the recall process is completed.