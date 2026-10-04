'Reveals how disconnected you are': Andhra CM hits back at Jairam Ramesh over FM Sitharaman event

"Jairam ji, your interpretation of what happened could not be further from reality. What you are trying to falsely portray as public anger was, in fact, an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from the people," Naidu said in a post on X.

What Jairam Ramesh said

Ramesh had earlier shared a video of Sitharaman and said the Finance Minister herself was seeing "how much anger there is among the public". "The Chief Minister had to silence the people," Ramesh said.

He was referring to an interruption by some TDP and Jana Sena workers who wanted to hear Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Naidu said the crowd's enthusiasm had briefly required his intervention so that the programme could continue smoothly.

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"The sheer enthusiasm of the gathering required me to intervene briefly so that the programme could continue smoothly," he said. "Politically motivated social media narratives cannot change what people themselves felt and expressed!"

"To mistake people's enthusiasm for anger only reveals how disconnected you are from the mood of the people of Andhra Pradesh and Bharat alike," the chief minister said.

Jairam ji, your interpretation of what happened could not be further from reality. What you are trying to falsely portray as public anger was, in fact, an overwhelming and enthusiastic response from the people. The sheer enthusiasm of the gathering required me to intervene briefly so that the programme could continue smoothly. To mistake people’s enthusiasm for anger only reveals how disconnected you are from the mood of the people of Andhra Pradesh and Bharat alike. Politically motivated social media narratives cannot change what people themselves felt and expressed! @Jairam_Ramesh — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 4, 2026

Sitharaman also responded to Ramesh, rejecting his interpretation of the incident.

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"Unbelievable, Jairam. Didn't think you were impetuous," she said. "Both @JaiTDP and @JanaSenaParty workers were keen on interacting with their leaders @ncbn garu and @PawanKalyan garu. Hon. CM said that after the programme they would come out and interact. That was all there is to it."

TDP minister Nara Lokesh also accused Ramesh of spreading a false narrative. "This is how fake news is manufactured - and then amplified by senior Congress leaders without even bothering to verify the facts," Lokesh said.

He said there had been no disruption of Sitharaman's speech by local youth demanding jobs. "The claim being circulated is completely false. A normal interaction with an enthusiastic gathering is being deliberately clipped, twisted and given a fabricated narrative," Lokesh said.

Addressing Ramesh, the minister said: "Shri @Jairam_Ramesh, surely a senior leader of your experience should verify facts before tweeting. Deliberate misinformation is not on. Delete the lie."