Indians sent to fight in Russia-Ukraine war under pretext of jobs: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a human trafficking network that would lure Indians under the pretext of lucrative jobs and send them to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. The central agency, on Thursday, busted the network involved in sending youngsters abroad.

The CBI is conducting searches at multiple locations in several cities including Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

A case has also been registered against various consultancy firms and agents on allegations of sending youngsters to the war zone. The central agency has, so far, found 35 cases in which youngsters were sent abroad.

The CBI has so far seized over Rs 50 lakh, along with incriminating documents and electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops. The CBI also detained suspects for further questioning at various locations.

CBI officials have revealed that efforts to identify the victims are also underway. The officials also said that some of the victims have suffered grievous injuries at the war zone.

A CBI spokesperson said in a statement that the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes.

The agency has booked 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation in Delhi and its director Suyash Mukut, O S D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Mumbai and its director Rakesh Pandey, Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh and its director Manjeet Singh, and Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd in Dubai and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba.