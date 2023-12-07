Vivek Ramaswamy challenges Nikki Haley to name three regions of Eastern Ukraine…it didn’t go well

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy tore into fellow presidential hopeful Nikki Haley at the fourth Republican presidential debate in Alabama. Ramaswamy, who has been a vocal critic of US’ aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, reiterated his stance and said that the only people who want to send American troops to fight for Ukraine are Nikki Haley and US President Joe Biden.

Ramaswamy, who sits in fourth place in most national polls, was particularly acid in this debate. As he went on a tirade, he commented that Haley, who wants to send American troops to Ukraine, would not even be able to name three provinces in the eastern side of the country. What encouraged him further was Haley’s apparent expression of acquiesce.

“Foreign policy experience is not the same as foreign policy wisdom. I want everybody at home to know that I was the first person to say that we need a reasonable, peace-dealing Ukraine. Now a lot of the neocons (neoconservatives) are quietly coming along to that position with the exceptions of Nikki Haley and Joe Biden, who still support what I believe is a pointless war in Ukraine. I think those with foreign policy experience – one thing Nikki Haley and Joe Biden have in common – is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in Eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for,” said Ramaswamy.

I made a bet that @NikkiHaley couldn’t even name just three regions of eastern Ukraine that she wants to send America’s sons & daughters to die fighting for. Turns out, I was right. pic.twitter.com/HvZRxsEpp0 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 7, 2023

The GOP presidential candidate, pointing at Haley said, “Look at that! This is what I want people to understand – she has no idea what the hell the names of those provinces are – but she wants to send our sons and daughters and our military equipment to go and fight at.”

“So reject this myth that they have been selling you – that somebody had a cup of coffee stint at the UN and makes $8 million bucks after, has real foreign policy experience. It takes an outsider to see this through – look at the blank expression, she doesn’t know the names of the provinces that she wants to actually fight for,” he continued tearing into Haley.

At one point, during a discussion on foreign policy, Ramaswamy said he was happy to get his three-year-old son to help Haley find Israel on a map. He also called the former US Ambassador to the UN “the only person more fascist” than Democrat Joe Biden. He later waved a handwritten note reading "Nikki = Corrupt".

Ramaswamy was not kind to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie either. "Chris, your version of foreign policy experience was closing a bridge from New Jersey to New York. So do everybody a favor, just walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal and get the hell out of this race," said Vivek Ramaswamy.

