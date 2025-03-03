India’s 41% power demand surge in 2023 was driven more by record heatwaves than development: Study

Rising power demand doesn’t mean just economic development. An analysis has found that record-breaking summer temperatures in the country have fueled power demand by 41% in urban areas in 2023.

The analysis by climate advocacy group Climate Trends shows that a major share of the increase in electricity demand in 2023 came from a power demand surge during the summer months.

It says that in 2023, higher temperatures drove up India’s requirement for fossil fuel consumption by 3%, about 2,853 million units of electricity were generated using fossil fuels to meet the rising power demand amid acute summer months, resulting in additional carbon emissions of over 2 million tons.

“We’ve been misunderstanding the sudden increase in power demand as a sign of only economic development. While there has been development across the country that has resulted in a surge in power demand over the years, our analysis shows that rising temperatures are causing an additional surge in peak power demand”, said Dr. Manish Ram, lead analyst of the study.

The study finds a direct correlation between the increase in power demand and heat waves. This correlation is evident in urban areas and affluent regions whereas in rural and underdeveloped regions, power demand during heatwave remains flat. This is explained by inadequate power infrastructure and cooling appliance affordability in rural areas.

2025 has already witnessed the hottest February since 1901. According to the IMD, summer months are expected to be warmer than before. There is already a surge in energy consumption in February, with increased peak power demand reaching 238 GW and expected to grow further in March and April 2025.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual report on energy trends highlights how heatwaves contributed to an increase in power consumption in 2024.

The report recommends that there is an urgent need for the government to ensure summer peak power demand is met from clean and renewable energy sources to reduce its dependence on high-emitting fossil fuels. It also calls for using energy-efficient appliances, and sustainable buildings, and that efforts need to be made to ensure equitable energy access across rural and urban areas.