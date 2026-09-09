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ZEE, Apex Frozen, Power Mech, TVS Srichakra among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 10

ZEE, Apex Frozen, Power Mech, TVS Srichakra among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 10

ZEEL85.71(0.70%)

TVS Srichakra Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10 for a Rs 37.80 per share final dividend, the highest payout among the stocks turning ex-dividend that day.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 3:58 PM IST
ZEE, Apex Frozen, Power Mech, TVS Srichakra among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 10Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10. The media firm had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Several stocks, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd and TVS Srichakra Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend on September 10. Others included DIVGI TorqTransfer Systems, Radiant Cash Management Services, Elnet Technologies, Linc, Valiant Communications

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10. The media firm had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 2 per share. September 10 is also the record date for determining ZEEL shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on October 17.

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Apex Frozen Foods

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd will turn ex-dividend tomorrow for a Rs 2.50 per share final dividend. September 10 has been fixed as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 17.

Power Mech Projects

Power Mech Projects Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10 for a Rs 1.50 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 10 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on October 17.

TVS Srichakra

TVS Srichakra Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10 for a Rs 37.80 per share final dividend, the highest payout among the stocks turning ex-dividend that day. The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend is also September 10. The actual payment will be made on October 24.

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Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10 for a Rs 0.20 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 10 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 17.

Ganesha Ecosphere

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd will turn ex-dividend on September 10 for a Rs 3.50 per share dividend. September 10 has been fixed as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on October 17.

Other stocks

Other companies turning ex-dividend on September 10 include DIVGI TorqTransfer Systems (Rs 3.27), Radiant Cash Management Services (Rs 2.50), Elnet Technologies (Rs 2), Linc (Rs 1.50), Valiant Communications (Rs 1.50), Chemcrux Enterprises (Rs 1), M & B Engineering (Rs 1), Sicagen India (Rs 1), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (Rs 0.60), Grauer & Weil India (Rs 0.50), Harshdeep Hortico (Rs 0.25) and JMJ Fintech (Rs 0.15).

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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