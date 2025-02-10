India’s Got Latent controversy: NHRC directs YouTube to remove videos with Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke  

Amid a row over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s obscene remarks on India’s Got Latent’ show, the National Human Rights Commission has written a letter to the video streaming platform, seeking the removal of the videos with the YouTuber’s jokes.

The human rights body, in its letter, said that it had received a complaint from Yogendra Singh Thakur, who alleged that the YouTube show hosted by comedian Samay Raina contained “highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks about Indian society.”

The letter from the Commission read, “The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is mandated and entrusted with the responsibility of Protecting and promoting human rights of all including women and children under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.”

The Commission has received a complaint from Shri Yogendra Singh Thakur, wherein it has been alleged that a YouTube show titled "India's Got Latent", hosted by Samay Raina, contains highly objectionable, inappropriate, and obscene remarks against Indian society, it added.

“The complaint highlights concerns regarding the show's propagation of negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children. It is further alleged that, under the guise of freedom of speech, the show disseminates obscene and vulgar content along with misleading messages, thereby fostering a corrupt mindset in society.

“The content in question prima facie appears to be in violation of various legal provisions under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act, and other applicable laws. Furthermore, it is alleged that the show severely infringes upon fundamental rights relating to religious freedom and the safety and dignity of women and children, as enshrined in the Constitution of India. A copy of the complaint is annexed herewith for your ready reference,” it added.

“Additionally, the Commission has come across certain links indicating that a recent episode of the aforementioned show features YouTubers making vulgar and explicit statements concerning children and women. These statements are not only deeply objectionable but also amount to a serious violation of woman and child rights. The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity, and mental well-being of children including woman,” the Commission said.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has taken cognizance of the issue under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action, the Commission told the streaming platform.

An action taken report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter, it added.

On the show, Ranveer asked a controversial question to a contestant that the internet has described as rather offensive. “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever,” Allahbadia asked.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show".