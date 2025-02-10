'Good it busted': Dr A Velumani takes aim at Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina over 'India's Got Latent' row

Thyrocare founder Dr A. Velumani on Monday condemned comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps for crossing the limits of decency with their comedy during a recent episode of India's Got Latent.

He also asked people to boycott Ranveer Allahbadia and punish Samay Raina, while adding that such channels should be banned.

"I repeat it is not comedy. It is vulgarity. Good it busted. Comedians Crossing all Limits of decency. Do not laugh at disgusting content. #RanveerAllahbadia should be boycotted. Such channels should be banned. #samayraina should be punished. List 5 good comedians with near zero vulgarity," Velumani wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In this episode, Allahbadia asked a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

YouTubers including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid were also there.

Apoorva was also slammed on social media for her comments on women's private parts, which were deemed as being more offensive than what Allahbadia said. Rahul Easwar filed a complaint against the makers of India's Got Latent.

In this complaint, Allahbadia and Makhija were accused of using "abusive language" on the show. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognisance of the matter.

The NCPCR has urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and invoke the Section 13 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act. The child rights body has also requested necessary action against the apps and platforms which host such content.

They have also called for the implementation of stringent measures, including making KYC procedures mandatory for such apps, to prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia has issued an apology over the controversial statement, saying that family is the last thing he would disrespect. He further said that this is obviously how he does not wish to use his platform and that he wouldn't give any context or justification.