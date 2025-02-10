Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, others for ‘abusive language’ on India’s Got Latent

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, and Apoorva Makhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, have landed in trouble for their offensive remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. A complaint has also been filed against Raina and the makers of the show.

The complaint filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission has accused Allahbadia and Makhija for using “abusive language” on the show. Strict action has been demanded on the accused in the letter.

Former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma called the video shocking. "The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally. I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action,” she said.

Allahbadia came under severe fire from social media users for asking a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Termites like Ranveer Allahbadia & Samay Raina, who imagined their mothers and sisters to be sleep with them, must be banned by IB Ministry of Govt.



The level of obscenity they are spreading must be stopped.#RanveerAllahbadia #IndiasGotLatent pic.twitter.com/bL9s3kIkGB — Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) February 9, 2025

Makhija also faced severe backlash for her comments on women's private parts, with many deeming her comments more offensive than Allahbadia’s.

The videos of both the YouTubers from the show have since then gone viral. The particular episode also included Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh in the panel.

Social media users have condemned the YouTubers as well as comedian Samay Raina, denouncing their brand of comedy as crass and offensive. Some even asked the government to intervene, while some pointed out that kids with access to gadgets could easily see these videos on YouTube. Many pointed out that such videos should be labelled as ‘adult content’, and that YouTube itself should have more checks in place to prevent such videos from being available on their platform.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said if societal rules were broken then action should be taken. "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them it is absolutely wrong and action should be taken against them," he said.