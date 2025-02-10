'Family is the last thing I'd disrespect': Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps speaks out on 'India's Got Latent' row

YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps on Monday spoke out on the ongoing controversy following his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. In a video posted on his social media handle, Allahbadia said: "My comment wasn't just inappropriate. It wasn't even funny, comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry."

Related Articles

He said that obviously, this is not how he wishes to use his platform, and that he would not give any context or justification.

"I'm just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment, wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect."

Allahbadia also mentioned that from this experience, he has realised that he needs to use his platform in a much better way.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

"I promise to just get better. I've asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video," he stated. "All I can say in the end is I'm sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Ranveer Allahbadia has been at the middle of a controversy ever since his appearance in an episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

In a now viral clip, the YouTuber-podcaster can be seen asking a contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Not only Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija aka The Rebel Kid is also facing netizens' ire for her comments on women's private parts. Social media users deemed these comments as being more problematic than what Allahbadia said.

Meanwhile, a complaint has also been filed by Rahul Easwar with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against Raina and the makers of the show. The complaint has accused Allahbadia and Makhija for using "abusive language" on the show.