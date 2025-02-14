India’s Got Latent row: Maharashtra govt orders inquiry into controversy involving Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina

India’s Got Latent row: The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry by the cultural department officials into the controversy involving YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, and comedian Samay Raina. Allahbadia and Raina have faced severe backlash for their comments, criticised for being offensive and vulgar, in the show, India’s Got Latent.

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar ordered an inquiry by the cultural department officials after the department received many complaints about vulgarity in the show. They received complaints that other similar shows are also being run with tickets to the audience without proper permission.

Shelar has ordered a detailed inquiry, following a meeting that was convened in the department.

Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina controversy

A parliamentary panel has requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to submit a note by February 17 on potential amendments to existing laws to address controversial content, following concerns over remarks made by Allahbadia. During a meeting of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, members from various parties expressed their disapproval of Allahbadia's comments on a YouTube programme and called for stringent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, conveyed these concerns to Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials. A communication was sent to Jaju under the subject "review of implementation of laws related to all forms of media," urging the ministry to provide a brief note on necessary amendments to media-related laws in light of emerging technologies and platforms.

Sources revealed that most committee members advocated for amendments to regulate social media and OTT platforms, using existing laws to take action against controversial content like Allahbadia's. BJP's Anil Baluni, V D Sharma, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were among those who raised the issue.

Led by Advocate Hemant Sharma, the delegation sought strict action against those involved in the show for allegedly promoting obscenity and violating cultural values. The complaint was filed at Nayapura police station and also named Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani.