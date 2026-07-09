India's Nanda Devi only inbound LPG vessel at Hormuz as dark transits rise     

India-flagged Nanda Devi is the only inbound LPG carrier at Strait of Hormuz and is headed to Qatar's Ras Laffan for loading. Total transits through the Strait of Hormuz remained steady at 47 on July 7 while there is a jump in dark crossings, according to S&P Global MINT and S&P Global Commodities at Sea.

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Transit patterns on July 7 reflected a sharp increase in dark crossings, with only one vessel visibly transiting via the route along the Omani coast. Overall, 36% of crossings during the day were carried out while operating dark, compared with a July-to-date average of 21%.

Traffic count has been sustained amid additional attacks on commercial vessels, with US Central Command confirming that two vessels were targeted on July 7. The attacks resulted in US strikes on Iranian assets, primarily in Hormozgan province, and retaliatory Iranian strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait on July 8.

The US Department of the Treasury also revoked a licence issued in June that had allowed Iran to sell oil to the global market.

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The day’s traffic consisted of 10 bulk carriers, seven VLCCs, six product tankers, five LPG tankers, five containerships, five cargo ships. The remaining vessels comprised a mix of miscellaneous ships.

Inbound traffic made up just one quarter of total crossings, the lowest daily proportion since June 12. This disparity suggests significant heightened caution among ship owners and charterers toward inbound transits, although it may also indicate that a greater number of inbound vessels transited the strait while operating dark. Dark crossings tend to be identified and tracked retroactively due to time lag.

Energy-related vessels accounted for just 38% of total movements, the lowest proportion since June 28.

The only inbound LPG vessel was the Indian-flagged Nanda Devi. Notably, the vessel was among those stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz at the onset of the conflict in March before successfully exiting the region in mid-March. Its return on July 7 represents only its second entry into the Middle East Gulf since hostilities began, suggesting continued caution in its trading pattern. Ras Laffan is currently indicated as its next load port.