India’s untapped renewable gold? ONGC’s Ladakh success puts geothermal energy in spotlight

India’s clean energy ambitions have largely revolved around solar, wind, hydro and green hydrogen. But deep beneath the Himalayan terrain, another renewable resource is beginning to attract attention — geothermal energy.
The renewed focus comes after state-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced a major breakthrough in Ladakh’s Puga Valley. In a post on X, the company said it had successfully drilled India’s deepest geothermal well at 1,000 metres, despite harsh weather, extreme altitude above 4,400 metres and difficult subsurface conditions.
The development has once again spotlighted a long-discussed but largely untapped energy source in India.
What is geothermal energy?
Geothermal energy is heat generated and stored inside the Earth. This heat originates from the planet’s core, radioactive decay of minerals, volcanic activity and underground hot water reservoirs.
The energy can be harnessed in multiple ways:
Unlike solar or wind energy, geothermal energy is available round the clock and is not dependent on weather conditions. That makes it a potentially reliable “baseload” renewable energy source.
How does geothermal power generation work?
In geothermal-rich regions, underground reservoirs of hot water or steam are accessed through drilled wells.
The steam or hot water is then brought to the surface to:
After use, the cooled water is often injected back underground to sustain the reservoir.
Why is Ladakh’s Puga Valley important?
The Puga Valley region in Ladakh is considered India’s most promising geothermal site.
Located in the Himalayan geothermal belt, Puga has:
Scientists have studied the area for decades, but difficult terrain, remoteness and high development costs slowed commercial progress.
ONGC’s latest drilling success is significant because it demonstrates India’s ability to carry out deep geothermal exploration in one of the country’s harshest environments.
Where are India’s geothermal resources located?
India is estimated to have hundreds of geothermal springs spread across multiple geothermal provinces.
Major geothermal regions include:
According to government and scientific assessments, India has more than 300 geothermal hot spring locations.
What is India’s geothermal energy potential?
India’s geothermal energy potential remains underexplored, but estimates suggest significant long-term possibilities.
Various scientific studies and government assessments have projected: Potential geothermal power generation capacity of around 10 GW or more, large-scale direct heating applications and industrial and district heating opportunities in colder Himalayan regions.
However, only limited pilot-scale activity has taken place so far.
Unlike countries such as:
India has yet to establish a commercial geothermal power plant.
Why geothermal energy matters for India
What are the challenges?
Despite its promise, geothermal energy faces major hurdles in India.
Can geothermal become a major renewable source for India?
Experts believe geothermal energy is unlikely to replace solar or wind in scale, but it could become an important complementary renewable source. Its biggest advantage lies in reliability.
As India expands renewable energy capacity and modernises its electricity grid, stable clean energy sources capable of supplying uninterrupted power will become increasingly valuable.
ONGC’s Puga Valley drilling project marks one of India’s most serious geothermal exploration efforts in recent years.
Traditionally associated with oil and gas exploration, the company’s geothermal push also reflects how Indian energy firms are diversifying into cleaner technologies amid the country’s net-zero and energy transition goals.