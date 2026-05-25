HFCL, Fineotex Chemical, Ramco Systems shares rise up to 14% today; here's why 

Shares of HFCL, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and Ramco Systems rose up to 14% on Monday amid a rally in the broader market. Shares of HFCL, the telecommunication equipment maker, rose 10% to a 52 week high of Rs 162.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 24,627 crore. The stock is on a roll post company's Q4 earnings and strong order wins.

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HFCL stock has gained 133% in 2026 and 129% three months, making it strongly overbought on charts with RSI climbing to 71.5. An RSI above 70 indicates a stock is overbought or has more buyers than sellers in a trading session. In Q4, the firm reported a strong turnaround in its financial performance. HFCL reported a net profit of Rs 178.5 crore in Q4 compared to a net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue in the March 2026 quarter climbed 17.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,824.12 crore from Rs 800.72 crore a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 1,846.38 crore in Q4 against Rs 814.36 crore in the same period last year, while total expenses rose to Rs 1,617.71 crore from Rs 918.19 crore.

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Fineotex Chemical

Shares of Fineotex Chemical surged to fresh 52 week high on Monday. The stock gained 14% to a high of Rs 37.88. Market cap of the chemical maker surged to Rs 4300 crore. Fineotex Chemical has gained 61% in a month and risen 323% in five years. It has a RSI of 70.7. An RSI above 70 indicates a stock is overbought or has more buyers than sellers in a trading session.

The firm reported a 118 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated PAT to Rs 43.79 crore against a net profit of Rs 20.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue grew 162 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 313.73 crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 119.79 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

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Ramco Systems

Ramco Systems stock surged 9.89% to a high of Rs 515.95 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1820 crore. The software products stock has gained 120% in three years.

In Q4, net profit zoomed 371.75 per cent to Rs 25.05 crore against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. The firm reported a 19 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 185.36 crore against Rs 155.26 crore in the year-ago period. Ramco Systems clocked a global consolidated income of Rs 708.2 crore in FY26. The company’s net profit after tax in FY26 came at Rs 41.84 crore.

The stock has a RSI of 70.9. An RSI above 70 indicates a stock is overbought or has more buyers than sellers in a trading session.