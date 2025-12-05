'IndiGo fiasco result of monopoly model': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over flight cancellations

After IndiGo's massive flight cancellations over the last two days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the "fiasco" was the cost of this government's "monopoly model." IndiGo cancelled over 700 flights on Friday alone. Gandhi linked the disruptions to the government’s failure to promote fair competition in the aviation sector.

Advertisement

"The IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt's monopoly model," Gandhi said in a post on X. "Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price—in delays, cancellations and helplessness." The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha stressed that India deserves "fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies," calling the current situation a direct consequence of this monopoly-driven approach.

IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt’s monopoly model.



Once again, it’s ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness.



India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies. https://t.co/sRoigepFgv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2025

Gandhi also drew a historical parallel, recalling an article he had written last year. "The original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago but the raw fear it then generated is back with a new breed of monopolists having taken its place," he wrote, stressing that a new deal for progressive Indian business is urgently needed. The article, shared again by Gandhi, posed the question, "Choose your India: Play-Fair or Monopoly? Jobs or Oligarchies? Competence or Connections?"

Advertisement

The IndiGo crisis, which has left thousands stranded and disrupted travel plans across the country, has also attracted criticism from other political figures. Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson, attributed the airline's troubles to the dominance of a few players in the sector, stating, "What is happening at airports today is the result of monopoly or duopoly."

As the aviation regulator, DGCA, rolled back key provisions of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules to mitigate the ongoing disruptions, questions have been raised about IndiGo's ability to plan and manage its operations effectively.