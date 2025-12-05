Aviation expert slams DGCA concessions to IndiGo, says fatigue rules ‘effectively gutted’

In the wake of IndiGo’s severe operational disruption, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the airline a series of sweeping relaxations in Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms — a move that has triggered sharp criticism from aviation experts, including industry veteran Shakti Lumba, an independent aviation and aerospace professional.

The regulator has temporarily withdrawn key restrictions on night-duty limits and weekly rest rules in a bid to stabilise IndiGo’s heavily disrupted network. Officials described the move as a “one-time, conditional measure” that will remain in force until February 10, with a mandatory review every 15 days.

Concessions ‘negate the fatigue management intent’

Taking to X, Lumba said the concessions rolled back crucial safeguards introduced under FDTL Phase 2, which was set to take effect from November 1, 2025.

He noted that:

Para 3.11 (Night Duty) has been reverted from midnight–6 am back to midnight–5 am.

Para 6.1.4, which limited pilots to two landings during operations that encroach into night duty, has been removed altogether.

“Result for IndiGo: It can schedule crew for more than two consecutive nights and for more than two landings. Result for Pilots: increased fatigue, increased stress, increased duty hours, minimum rest. These concessions have by and large negated the Fatigue Management intent of the FDTL Phase 2,” Lumba wrote.

He also criticised the Ministry of Civil Aviation for approving the relaxations without adequate scrutiny: “@MoCA_GoI there was no application of mind… when giving these concessions which @DGCAIndia will have to extend to other airlines too.”

Lumba further claimed that Air India has already demanded the same exemptions granted to IndiGo — a request he argued the DGCA would find difficult to refuse.

“Slowly the FDTL CAR will have more concessions than compliance: well played IndiGo @MoCA_GoI,” he wrote.

DGCA relaxes some FDTL norms

Under the emergency relaxations:

IndiGo pilots may perform up to six night landings, significantly higher than the FDTL cap of two.

The rule preventing more than two consecutive night duties has been withdrawn temporarily.

The regulator has also withdrawn the restriction that prevented airlines from clubbing accumulated leave with weekly rest — a key factor in crew rostering during disruptions.

These measures, DGCA officials said, are intended solely to restore operational normalcy after IndiGo reported hundreds of cancellations and widespread scheduling chaos.

Lumba warns that the move could set a precedent, paving the way for other carriers to demand similar exemptions.

In one of his posts, he also made a pointed remark about the broader regulatory environment: “Can a citizen donate to Electoral Bonds instead of paying Income Tax? This will stop citizen harassment and maf karo minor breaches of law. @FinMinIndia please consider for next budget.”

The DGCA has not commented on whether similar concessions will be extended to other airlines, nor on concerns raised about pilot fatigue, which has been a long-standing safety debate within India’s aviation sector.