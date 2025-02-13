Infosys layoffs: Centre directs Karnataka labour ministry to investigate mass sacking at Mysuru campus

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has directed the Karnataka Labour Ministry to take swift action on the Infosys fresher layoff controversy. The directive follows a complaint by the IT employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which accused Infosys of abruptly terminating freshers at its Mysuru campus without notice or compensation.

A report by the Times of India said that the Chief Labour Commissioner’s office issued a letter instructing Karnataka authorities to intervene, update the complainant, and report back to the central ministry.

The controversy stems from Infosys’s decision to let go of approximately 400 trainees on February 7, citing their failure to pass internal assessments. The move has drawn criticism from employee unions and industry analysts, some of whom view it as a cost-cutting tactic disguised as a performance-based dismissal.

NITES alleged that Infosys forced freshers out of the Mysuru campus on the same day they were fired, with security personnel and bouncers ensuring compliance. The union has called the move unjust, arguing that the company failed to provide due notice or alternative training opportunities.

Infosys, however, defended its decision, stating that the internal assessments were part of the onboarding process and aligned with the contractual terms signed by the employees at the time of hiring.

The layoffs have ignited widespread outrage on social media, with many users criticizing the manner in which freshers were dismissed. The incident also highlights broader issues in India’s IT sector, where onboarding delays and hiring uncertainties have become increasingly common due to shifting market conditions.

Meanwhile, Infosys is set to roll out salary hikes of 5% to 8% in April 2025, with increment letters expected by the end of February. Promotion letters have also been issued in batches since December, signaling the company’s anticipation of higher technology budgets in the coming fiscal year.