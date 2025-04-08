Inox Solar to set up ₹4,000-crore solar cell & module manufacturing plant in Odisha

Inox Solar, a subsidiary of Inox Clean and part of the INOXGFL Group, has received land allocation from the Odisha government to set up a large-scale solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal. The facility will have a capacity of 4.8 GW for both solar cells and modules, reinforcing India's goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

The ₹4,000-crore project, approved by the state’s High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), is expected to create over 3,400 jobs and contribute to the industrial and economic development of the region. It also represents a major step forward for the INOXGFL Group’s green energy strategy and its commitment to accelerating India’s clean energy transition.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “This investment aligns with our dream of transforming Odisha into a green energy powerhouse. By facilitating the establishment of a solar cell and module manufacturing plant, we are not only promoting sustainable industrial growth but also creating new job opportunities and boosting economic development across the state.”

Devansh Jain, Executive Director of INOXGFL Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the plant: “We are honoured to partner with the Odisha government in their mission to promote green energy and aid the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming India into a clean energy hub. This land allocation strengthens our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and nation-building.”

The plant will mark a significant expansion of INOXGFL’s clean energy operations, leveraging the group’s expertise across wind turbines, renewable EPC, and now solar manufacturing. The site is expected to become a hub for advanced solar technologies and supply chain development.