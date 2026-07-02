Indian Navy to the rescue: INS Trikand foils piracy bid on MV Golden Arsenal in Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy warship INS Trikand thwarted a piracy attempt on merchant vessel MV Golden Arsenal in the Gulf of Aden on July 1 afternoon. Indian Navy Marine Commandos (MARCOS) later boarded the vessel, which had one Indian crew member on board, after the crew locked themselves inside a safe room and alerted authorities through a communication channel when pirates attempted to board the ship, news agency ANI reported.

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As INS Trikand approached MV Golden Arsenal, the suspected pirates fled the area. MARCOS then boarded the vessel and sanitised it to ensure it was secure. The incident is the latest in a series of anti-piracy responses by the Indian Navy in the region in recent weeks.

Earlier, on the afternoon of June 19, INS Trikand responded to a distress call from merchant vessel MV Fareeda 5, which reported a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean. The Indian Navy said the warship undertook prompt action to deter the threat and that the timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel.

In a post on X, the Navy said, “Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission-deployed INS Trikand, a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy, undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.”

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MV Golden Arsenal, a St. Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged bulk carrier, en route from Aden, Yemen, with 21 crew members, including one Indian national, reported an attempted pirate attack approximately 300 nautical miles east-northeast of Djibouti on the afternoon of #01Jul 26.… pic.twitter.com/1wf4E3F35L — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 2, 2026

Earlier, on May 27, Indian Naval Ship INS Kolkata foiled a suspected piracy attempt near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean. Responding to inputs of possible pirate activity, INS Kolkata, which was mission deployed in the Western Indian Ocean, took swift action to investigate and deter the threat using its onboard helicopter and boarding teams. The Navy said the timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack.

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With the latest operation involving MV Golden Arsenal, and the earlier responses involving MV Fareeda 5 and MV Mashallah 1, the Indian Navy has continued its anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and the Western Indian Ocean.