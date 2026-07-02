Coca-Cola eyes $1 billion IPO for Indian bottling arm, says report

Coca-Cola Co has apparently begun the process of selecting investment banks for the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, in a deal that could raise around $1 billion (approximately Rs 9,500 crore), according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

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The report said Coca-Cola has invited investment banks to pitch for roles on the IPO. Presentations are expected to take place in London next week, where Rothschild & Co, the company's adviser on the transaction, will reportedly meet prospective banks for the proposed listing.

According to the Bloomberg report, the Atlanta-based beverage giant is targeting a valuation of about $10 billion for its Indian bottling business.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity, added that discussions are ongoing and key details -- including the timing, size, valuation and structure of the IPO -- could still change.

Representatives for Coca-Cola and Rothschild & Co did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

If it proceeds, the listing would add to the growing pipeline of multinational companies tapping India's capital markets to monetise their domestic businesses amid strong investor demand.

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Recent examples include LG Electronics Inc, which listed its Indian subsidiary, LG Electronics India Ltd, last year. In 2024, Hyundai Motor Co raised about $3.3 billion through the IPO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is among India's largest soft-drink bottlers. According to its website, the Bengaluru-headquartered company serves more than 1.7 million retail outlets, employs over 5,000 people, operates 14 manufacturing plants across 12 states, and supplies products across 236 districts.

Last year, Coca-Cola sold a minority stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to India's Jubilant Bhartia Group as part of its strategy to gradually franchise its bottling operations in the country.

