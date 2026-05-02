India’s agricultural economy remains deeply dependent on the southwest monsoon, despite decades of expansion in irrigation infrastructure and mechanized farming. The arrival, timing, intensity, and distribution of seasonal rainfall continue to determine sowing decisions, crop yields, rural incomes, and food inflation across the country.

While agriculture’s direct contribution to India’s GDP has gradually declined, the sector still employs nearly 46% of the workforce and remains the backbone of rural livelihoods. This makes the monsoon not just a weather event, but the central driver of India’s agricultural matrix.

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Why rainfall distribution matters

Meteorologists and agricultural economists increasingly emphasize that the spatial and temporal distribution of rainfall is more important than seasonal totals alone.

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A monsoon season classified as “normal” can still create severe agricultural stress if rainfall arrives in short, intense bursts separated by long dry spells.

Indian agriculture depends on “active” monsoon phases, during which low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal bring widespread rainfall across the mainland. During “break” periods, rainfall activity weakens, often causing moisture stress during crucial crop growth stages.

This variability directly affects germination, flowering, and grain formation. Crops such as pulses and oilseeds are particularly vulnerable because they are commonly cultivated in semi-arid and drought-prone regions.

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Nearly 45% of India’s net sown area still lacks assured irrigation and remains entirely dependent on rainfall. This makes rainfall timing a critical determinant of agricultural outcomes.

The Kharif Season

The Kharif cropping season begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon in June and represents the most rainfall-dependent phase of Indian agriculture.

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Farmers across large parts of the country begin sowing major crops such as rice, maize, soybean, pulses, cotton, sugarcane, and oilseeds immediately after the first substantial rains. The success of these crops depends heavily on timely rainfall, soil moisture buildup, and the replenishment of local water bodies.

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Rice, India’s most important food crop, is particularly sensitive to rainfall timing and distribution. Delayed monsoon onset can postpone transplantation, while excessive rainfall can flood fields and damage young plants. Uneven rainfall patterns can also reduce productivity even if total seasonal rainfall appears normal.

Agricultural studies indicate that weather-related variables account for a significant share of rice yield variation across the Indo-Gangetic Plains. Rainfall extremes affect not only crop productivity but also sowing decisions, with some farmers abandoning cultivation altogether during highly erratic seasons.

Rabi season depends on monsoon too

Although the Rabi season occurs during winter, its success is fundamentally linked to the strength of the southwest monsoon.

Summer rains replenish reservoirs, rivers, and groundwater aquifers that provide irrigation for winter crops such as wheat, mustard, chickpea, and lentils.

A healthy monsoon also leaves behind residual soil moisture that supports seed germination and early crop development during winter. Strong reservoir levels after the monsoon significantly improve the outlook for Rabi cultivation.

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Conversely, deficient monsoons reduce groundwater recharge and lower reservoir storage, forcing farmers to cut down winter sowing or rely on expensive irrigation pumping.

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This creates a cascading effect where a weak monsoon impacts agricultural production across multiple seasons rather than just one harvest cycle.

Emerging importance of the Zaid season

The short Zaid season, which falls between the Rabi harvest and Kharif sowing periods, is becoming increasingly important for farmer incomes.

During this window, farmers cultivate heat-tolerant crops such as moong, watermelon, cucumber, and vegetables that provide an additional source of revenue before the next monsoon arrives.

However, this season is becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate stress. Rising temperatures, prolonged heatwaves, and unseasonal hailstorms are damaging crops and reducing profitability.

Agricultural organizations and policymakers are now encouraging farmers to adopt climate-resilient practices such as drip irrigation, mulching, moisture conservation techniques, and heat-tolerant crop varieties.

Uneven irrigation creates uneven risk

India’s agricultural risk profile is heavily shaped by disparities in irrigation coverage.

Staple crops such as rice and wheat enjoy relatively high irrigation support, especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. These regions rely on canals and groundwater systems that provide a buffer against moderate monsoon failures.

However, rain-fed crops such as pulses and oilseeds remain far more exposed to rainfall variability because irrigation coverage remains limited. This creates a structural vulnerability within Indian agriculture.

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The economic implications are significant. Pulses and edible oils are critical components of household consumption and carry considerable weight in India’s inflation basket. Even minor disruptions in rainfall can trigger sharp increases in market prices.

Cotton production also remains vulnerable to monsoon irregularities. Excess rainfall can damage crops and increase pest outbreaks, while deficient rainfall reduces yield and fiber quality.