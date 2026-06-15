Inside India's ethanol programme: The journey of sugarcane from farm to fuel tank

As India pushes to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil, a growing share of the fuel powering vehicles is coming from an unlikely source — sugarcane. Through a carefully structured production chain, sugarcane is converted into ethanol, a biofuel that is blended with petrol as part of the government's ambitious ethanol blending programme.

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The initiative is aimed at strengthening energy security, creating additional income opportunities for farmers, and lowering carbon emissions. But before ethanol reaches a petrol pump, it passes through a 10-step journey that begins in India's sugarcane fields.

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The 10-step journey from sugarcane to fuel

Step 1: Harvesting the crop

The process begins in major sugarcane-producing states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, where mature sugarcane is harvested and transported to sugar mills and distilleries.

Step 2: Crushing the cane

At the mills, the harvested cane is fed into crushing machines that extract sweet sugarcane juice, the primary raw material used in further processing.

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Step 3: Producing sugar and molasses

The extracted juice is processed to manufacture sugar. During this stage, a thick, dark syrup known as molasses is generated as a by-product. Molasses has traditionally been one of India's most important feedstocks for ethanol production.

Step 4: Sending feedstock for ethanol production

Modern ethanol plants can produce the biofuel using both molasses and sugarcane juice. These feedstocks are channelled to distillation facilities where ethanol production begins.

Step 5: Fermentation

Yeast is added to the feedstock mixture. The microorganisms consume sugars and convert them into alcohol through a natural fermentation process. This stage can take several hours to a few days depending on production methods.

Step 6: Distillation

The fermented liquid contains alcohol, water and other compounds. Through distillation, the alcohol is separated and concentrated, producing ethanol with a high level of purity.

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Step 7: Dehydration

Fuel-grade ethanol requires very low water content. Additional dehydration processes remove residual moisture, creating anhydrous ethanol suitable for blending with petrol.

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Step 8: Quality testing

Before leaving the plant, ethanol undergoes strict quality checks. Producers test purity levels, chemical composition and compliance with fuel standards to ensure it meets government specifications.

Step 9: Transportation to depots

Once approved, ethanol is transported through tankers and storage systems to oil marketing company depots, where the blending process takes place.

Step 10: Blending and distribution

At the final stage, ethanol is mixed with petrol according to approved blending ratios. The blended fuel is then distributed to petrol pumps across the country, completing its journey from farm to fuel tank.

Why India is pushing ethanol

India imports a significant portion of its crude oil requirements, making the country vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices. Ethanol blending helps reduce this dependence by partially replacing fossil fuels with domestically produced biofuel.

The programme also creates an additional revenue stream for sugar mills and farmers, particularly in major sugarcane-producing regions.

Benefits of ethanol production

Higher ethanol blending can help reduce India's reliance on imported crude oil and improve energy security.

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The growing demand for sugarcane and other ethanol feedstocks creates new income opportunities for farmers.

As a renewable biofuel, ethanol can contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels.

The expansion of distilleries, storage facilities and related industries is also generating employment and investment in rural areas.

Challenges ahead

Despite rapid progress, ethanol production continues to face challenges. Water consumption, feedstock availability and concerns around balancing food and fuel requirements remain key issues. Experts continue to debate how India can expand ethanol production sustainably while protecting agricultural resources.

As the country looks for cleaner and more secure energy alternatives, ethanol's journey from sugarcane fields to fuel tanks is becoming an increasingly important part of India's energy strategy.