Inspired by PM Modi's 'save fuel' push, Hyderabad-based firm announces incentives for buying EVs

Hyderabad-based tech firm Aja Consulting Services LLP has announced incentives for employees who are switching to eco-friendly mobility options. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

The firm has launched a Green Workplace Movement with Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Carpooling Incentives for its employees.

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CEO Phaniraj Jaligama announced the initiative, stating that employees purchasing four-wheeler EVs will receive a Rs 10,000 subsidy and those opting for two-wheeler EVs will receive a Rs 5,000 subsidy. To support the Prime Minister's vision for sustainable transportation, the company has introduced a Green Policy, also known as their EV Policy, for employees.

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“To encourage the adoption of EVs and support the Prime Minister’s vision for sustainable transportation, we have introduced a Green Policy, also referred to as our EV Policy, for employees,” he said. He added that PM Modi recently encouraged citizens to adopt carpooling and switch to EVs due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

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This conflict has led to rising fuel prices and concerns about fuel shortages. Addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on May 10, the Prime Minister said that practices such as work-from-home, online meetings and video conferencing had already proven effective during the coronavirus pandemic and should be brought back "in the national interest".

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“During the Corona period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings and video conferences. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, many banks have announced remote work or work arrangements for their employees to save fuel. India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has announced a work-from-home arrangement of up to two days a week for the next 30 days, after which this will be reviewed.

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The arrangement will be applicable for employees working in Business Enabling Functions (treasury operations, credit underwriting and risk, transaction banking, digital banking, and IT services) and Corporate Enabling Functions (human resources, finance and accounts, legal and compliance, and secretarial and board functions).

Axis Bank, on the other hand, has a hybrid work policy in place for roles that do not require customer-facing since FY21. Those working in customer-facing roles are required to be present in the office two days a week.