After viral Modi-Meloni moment, brands have a field day with 'Melody'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, creating the biggest unplanned brand moment of 2026. When PM Modi gifted Meloni a packet of Melody during his Rome visit, the names Parle and Melody became the most-searched terms on Google and X as the video crossed 100 million views within a few hours.

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Parle responded with a heartfelt post: "for taking Parle Melody to the global stage — a proud moment for all of us." From memes to stock surges to promotions, every brand wanted a bite of the Melody moment. Here's how brands across India turned one diplomatic sweet moment into a full-blown marketing win

DO CHECKOUT | Back-to-back upper circuits- How PM Modi's Melody to Meloni is sweetening up this stock

Air India

The Tata-owned airline converted the viral moment into an opportunity to plug its Delhi-Rome flights, which will fly 4 times per week. While sharing the update, the airline wrote on its Instagram handle, "Some places don't need introductions, just the right melody."

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Blinkit

Ever since the toffee went out of stock across quick commerce platforms, Blinkit wrote, "Seeing a sudden spike for memory searches on the app (sic)."

Swiggy

Amid the virality of the #Melodi moment, Swiggy shared a picture of a packet of Melody toffees and wrote, "First date gift idea (sic)."

Instamart

Swiggy's Instamart shared a screenshot of the toffee being out of stock due to the massive spike in demand following the viral moment.

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DO READ | ‘Melody khao, khud...’: Chocolatey history of ₹1 toffee as it gets a diplomatic moment with PM Modi, Meloni

Zepto

The quick commerce brand took a meme-y route and wrote, "Melody stonks today (sic)," while sharing a picture of the toffees.

India Post

Not just quick commerce brands, India Post also jumped on the bandwagon and promoted its latest service — 24 Speed Post, which offers next-day delivery via post.

DTDC

Courier delivery and logistics company DTDC also jumped on the gravy train with an image of packets of Melody toffees inside a courier box. DTDC's caption read, "Ye post itna chocolaty kyun hain (sic)?"

Yes Madam

Cashing in on the trend, Yes Madam shared an AI-generated image of a beautician giving the toffee a facial, with the caption, "Melody before taking off to Italy."

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SBI Securities

SBI Securities decided to have some fun at the expense of Melody when it shared an AI-generated image of the toffee walking on the red carpet and waving at the photographers. The caption with the picture read, "Bro, just wanted to be a chocolate and accidentally became a celebrity."

MobiKwik

The fintech player plugged its payment services using the viral trend. While sharing an image of a customer paying for Melody toffee through UPI, MobiKwik wrote, "International relations getting sweeter lately. Good time to sweeten wallets too."