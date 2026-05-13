PM Modi’s WFH call? These gadgets could become essential again

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged employees and organisations to restart work from home amid global geopolitical tensions. As companies gradually shift operations back to remote work, many employees across the country have already started preparing for any announcement. Therefore, if you are planning to create a smart home setup to ensure smoother communication, better productivity, and uninterrupted workflow, we have listed 5 must-have gadgets that you must consider.

Advertisement

Related Articles

4K webcam: Remote work means endless virtual meetings, for which you need a high-quality webcam, as a laptop or desktop camera may not be sufficient. There are several 4K webcam options available across e-commerce platforms, but check for brands like Zebronics, Logitech, and Insta360 to get the best ones.

Must read: PM Modi’s WFH push gains industry backing as Nasscom says IT firms enabling remote work

Noise-cancelling headphones: Another crucial must-have gadget is noise-cancelling headphones that block background or environmental noise, reducing distractions. In addition, look for options that consist of a powerful microphone for crisp and uninterrupted audio transfer. You can check options from Sennheiser, JBL, Logitech, or Jabra.

Ergonomic wireless keyboard and mouse: Another gadget to consider is a comfortable and ergonomic keyboard and mouse setup, since you will likely be spending long hours typing, attending meetings, and working continuously throughout the day. You can explore brands like Logitech, HP, foldable keyboard options, and more.

Advertisement

Must read: ‘West Asia war biggest crisis of the decade’: PM Modi revives call for WFH, online classes

WiFi extender: Remote work demands an all-time high speed connectivity; therefore, you must own a WiFi extender that helps eliminate dead zones and delivers stronger coverage. For the best experience, dual-band WiFi 6 extenders are generally recommended as they offer faster speeds, lower latency, and better support for multiple connected devices.

Wireless charging stand: Lastly, you can consider buying wireless charging stands that help you charge your devices, like smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches. There are plenty of options available that come with compatibility with all three devices simultaneously.